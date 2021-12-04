Juventus target clarifies why he moved to France in the summer

Reports linked Gianluigi Donnarumma with a move to Juventus in the summer when he left AC Milan as a free agent.

He eventually joined PSG after holding talks with the Bianconeri, according to Football Italia.

In that report, Giorgio Chiellini admits he would try to sign the Euro 2020 winner when he no longer plays football.

Now the PSG man has opened up on why he moved to the Parisians and claims the French club was keen to sign him, and they really pushed to add him to their squad.

He told France Football, as quoted by Calciomercato: “PSG had been following me for some time, I didn’t hesitate to sign. I was seduced by the willingness shown in wanting to sign me, making me feel that they wanted me to join their family immediately, but also by the team’s ambition and their desire to always win.”

Juve FC Says

Donnarumma should have joined Juve in the last transfer window, and we might regret not pushing to add him to our squad.

The Italian number one goalie remains one of the finest in Europe and might return to Serie A one day.

He has still not established himself as the undisputed starter at the French club, and that could open the door for him to return to Italy soon.

If that happens, Juve must jump at the chance to add him to the squad in Turin.