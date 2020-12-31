alonso
Transfer News

Juventus target closer to making La Liga move

December 31, 2020 - 2:30 pm

Juventus is one of the teams that has been looking to sign Marcos Alonso recently, but they might miss out on his signature.

The Bianconeri needed a new left-back to deputise for Alex Sandro in the summer and Alonso was one of their top targets.

They were unable to sign the Spain international before the window closed and he also lost his place in the Chelsea first team.

The Blues signed Ben Chilwell in the last transfer window, and Emerson Palmieri seems to be higher than Alonso in the pecking order at the London side as well.

Next month is another time for players to move and Alonso will want to sort out his playing time.

The Spaniard is expected to leave England according to reports in Britain as reported by Calciomercato, but he will not be heading to Turin.

It says that he will instead be heading to Spain with Atletico Madrid close to clinching his signature.

Diego Simeone’s side will reportedly sign him on loan with the option of making the move permanent after the loan concludes.

Sandro has done well since he returned from injury, but it is always a good thing if a team has more than one good player in different positions.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus have no interest in signing Diego Costa

December 31, 2020
ronaldo

“It doesn’t matter the age. What is important is the mind,” Ronaldo doesn’t think about retirement

December 31, 2020
Khedira

Juventus outcast asks for permission to travel to England

December 31, 2020

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.