Juventus target closer to making La Liga move

Juventus is one of the teams that has been looking to sign Marcos Alonso recently, but they might miss out on his signature.

The Bianconeri needed a new left-back to deputise for Alex Sandro in the summer and Alonso was one of their top targets.

They were unable to sign the Spain international before the window closed and he also lost his place in the Chelsea first team.

The Blues signed Ben Chilwell in the last transfer window, and Emerson Palmieri seems to be higher than Alonso in the pecking order at the London side as well.

Next month is another time for players to move and Alonso will want to sort out his playing time.

The Spaniard is expected to leave England according to reports in Britain as reported by Calciomercato, but he will not be heading to Turin.

It says that he will instead be heading to Spain with Atletico Madrid close to clinching his signature.

Diego Simeone’s side will reportedly sign him on loan with the option of making the move permanent after the loan concludes.

Sandro has done well since he returned from injury, but it is always a good thing if a team has more than one good player in different positions.