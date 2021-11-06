Juventus’ target compared to one of their current players

Juventus target, Dusan Vlahovic has been compared to Paulo Dybala by Beppe Iachini, who coached both players.

He managed Dybala at Palermo before coaching Vlahovic at Fiorentina and says the young Serbian reminds him of the Argentinian, although he hopes he remains at Fiorentina.

He told Tuttosport as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Vlahovic reminds me of Dybala. It would be nice if Dusan stayed purple.

“Are they the symbolic men of Juventus and Fiorentina? The numbers and their undoubted great qualities say this, together with the ‘importance they have for their respective teams. And they can still grow a lot.

“They are talented, hungry, they play for the team and, another important aspect, they are really good guys.”

On both of them playing for Juve, he added: “Paulo is fine where he is and it would be nice to see Dusan playing for a long time in the viola.”

Juve FC Say

Adding Vlahovic to the current Juve squad would undoubtedly strengthen it, and being like Dybala means the striker could thrive in Turin.

The current Juventus team has enjoyed Dybala because of the traits that Iachini has discussed above.

Having two players who have these positive qualities in the squad means Max Allegri would have a much stronger set of players to work with.

Juve needs to act fast to land Vlahovic as several European clubs look to add him to their squad.

The Serbian has proven to be one of the best players in Italy over the last two seasons and at 21, he looks set to become a top player for years.

Allegri might want to defend some of his current attackers, but the truth is they aren’t doing enough for the club.

Juve needs to get back at the top of Italian football fast and Vlahovic has the goals to help them achieve that.