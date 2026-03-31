Juventus could sign Jhon Lucumi at the end of this season if they are serious about their interest, as the Bologna defender continues to maintain his fitness and form. He remains one of the most highly regarded defenders in Serie A, and Bologna are well aware of his value, making efforts to retain him within their squad.

Despite the club’s attempts, Juventus and several other teams have expressed interest in acquiring Lucumi, recognising his quality and potential impact. Last summer, Bologna refused to sell him despite receiving offers that could have generated a significant fee, but that gamble has not paid off, as he has yet to agree to a new contract with the club.

Contract Situation and Juventus Interest

As reported by Tuttojuve, Lucumi is still expected to leave Bologna at the end of the season, with his current contract running until the summer of 2027. The club is concerned about the possibility of losing him on a free transfer, which could represent a significant loss after investing in his development. Juventus are reportedly monitoring the situation closely and would be ready to move for him if no new deal is signed, viewing him as a valuable addition to strengthen their defensive options.

Competition and Terms

Lucumi’s consistent performances have attracted attention from other clubs, meaning Juventus will need to present a compelling offer to secure his signature. The Old Lady will have to balance offering competitive terms while convincing the player that a move to Turin represents the best step for his career. If successful, Lucumi could provide Juventus with both quality and reliability at the back, complementing the squad and addressing one of their key areas of focus for the coming season.

The potential transfer highlights the growing competition for top defenders in Serie A, with clubs having to act decisively to retain or acquire players who can make an immediate impact. Lucumi’s decision regarding his future is expected to play a significant role in shaping Bologna’s and Juventus’s plans in the summer transfer window.