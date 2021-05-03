Juventus target continues to insist on leaving Valencia

Juventus still have a good chance of signing Valencia attacker, Lee Kang-in in the summer as he continues to reject a new deal at the Mestalla.

The 20-year-old South Korean has been insistent that he won’t extend his stay at Valencia beyond 2022.

The Spanish side is keen to keep hold of him and they are still trying to convince him to sign a new deal.

Todofichajes says he has started working with his agent to determine which of the other offers on the table he would accept.

Juve is leading the likes of Borussia Dortmund in the race to sign him when the transfer window reopens.

If he continues to refuse a new Valencia deal, they will likely sell him off.

With just a year left on his deal, Juve will be confident of getting a cut-price move sorted for his signature.

The Bianconeri have focused on signing younger players in recent transfer windows and that has made Kang-in the perfect target for them.

He would join the exciting likes of Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski in the Juve dressing room next season, should the transfer be completed as expected.