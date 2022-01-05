Juventus target could be sold this month for £25 million

Reports have linked Denis Zakaria with a move to Juventus and a host of other European clubs.

The Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder remains one of the finest soon-to-be free agents.

In the summer, he will have more than enough options to choose from as a suitor.

This means a smart club should look to sign him for a fee this month.

Although he remains a key player at Gladbach, The Daily Mail says the Germans are open to cashing in on the Swiss star.

The report claims if a club offers £25million, they would agree to discuss his sale in this transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria has been in stunning form for the Germans in recent seasons and would cost a lot of money if he still had a long-term contract with them.

Having run down his deal, he will now cost a fraction of his market value, and Juve needs to take advantage of that to get their man.

The Bianconeri is struggling to get the best from its current midfielders, and Zakaria could help to improve performances in that position in this second half of the season.

£25million is a big fee to pay for a player who is out of a contract soon but he will cost a whole lot more in the future and he would represent value over the long term.