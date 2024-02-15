Juventus has been closely monitoring Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi since last season, and there are indications that he might be inclined to shortly make a decision that brings him closer to the club.

Carnesecchi has secured a regular spot in Atalanta’s lineup following a successful loan spell at Cremonese, during which he caught the attention of not only Juventus but also other top Serie A clubs. The goalkeeper’s impressive performances have even garnered interest from clubs outside of Europe, and Juventus is optimistic that he could become their next long-term first-choice goalkeeper at the Allianz Stadium.

Currently, the 23-year-old is content at Atalanta, where he is afforded playing opportunities that contribute to his ongoing development. However, there seems to be a future move on his radar, as Tuttomercatoweb has revealed that he is on the brink of changing agents, with Alessandro Lucci poised to become his next representative.

Lucci already manages players like Mattia Perin, Moise Kean, and Filip Kostic, establishing a positive relationship with Juventus. This connection could facilitate Carnesecchi’s potential move to Juventus shortly, bringing to fruition a pursuit that the Bianconeri initiated at least a year ago.

Juve FC Says

Carnesecchi is one of the finest young goalkeepers in Italy now and could become a superb long-term investment if we can add him to our squad at the end of the term.