Juventus target could leave his current club by mutual consent this summer

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Salvatore Sirigu this summer after Torino told him to find a new club.

The former PSG goalkeeper has been targeted by Juve as a replacement for Gianluigi Buffon who has returned to Parma.

He has been the number one at Torino since he joined them in 2017 and he is also Italy’s second choice goalkeeper currently at Euro 2020.

Tuttosport via Football Italia reports that he has been clashing with Torino’s hierarchy in recent times and they have decided to end their relationship with him.

He has one more season left on his current deal, but they have told him to move on with a new club.

They are prepared to end his contract by mutual consent when he returns from the Euros.

Juve needs to sort out who will be their second choice goalkeeper for the coming season.

Mattia Perin has returned from his loan stint at Genoa, but he wants more regular playing time and could force Juve to send him out on loan again or to sell him.

Juve faces competition from Cagliari and AS Roma in their bid to sign Sirigu and it remains unclear if he would agree to leave Torino this summer.

But if that happens, Juve could get him to move across town to the Allianz Stadium.