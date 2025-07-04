Juventus are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Mateo Retegui from Atalanta this summer, following the striker’s impressive performances for La Dea last season. With the Bianconeri actively looking to reinforce their attack, Retegui has emerged as a key target as the club seeks to reshape its forward line.

Juventus are expected to part ways with Dusan Vlahovic before the close of the transfer window, and preparations are already underway to fill the gap his departure would leave. The club is close to finalising a move for Jonathan David, yet it appears unlikely he will be the only striker to arrive in Turin this summer. A multi-pronged approach is being considered, with additional attacking options under evaluation.

Retegui Emerges as a Serious Target

While Juventus are hopeful of keeping Randal Kolo Muani beyond the summer, an agreement will be needed to secure his future following the conclusion of the Club World Cup. The uncertainty surrounding his situation adds importance to the pursuit of a player like Retegui, who could strengthen the squad if successfully signed from Atalanta.

Despite Juve’s interest, the transfer is far from guaranteed. The club have yet to make substantial progress in negotiations, and time may not be on their side. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Saudi Arabian club Al Qadsiah have submitted a formal offer of 50 million euros for Retegui, a bid that Atalanta is now seriously considering. This development complicates matters for Juventus, as the financial appeal of the Saudi proposal may accelerate a decision.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Juventus Must Act Decisively in the Market

With several transfer targets under consideration, it is becoming increasingly clear that Juventus must act with greater urgency if they hope to secure the signings they want. The competition for Retegui’s signature, particularly from well-financed clubs outside Europe, underscores the need for prompt and decisive action.

Juventus must ensure that they do not miss out on priority targets due to hesitation or delayed negotiations. Strengthening the squad, especially in attack, is crucial as the club prepares for the new season.