Juventus target could now be sold in January but they will struggle to compete

Juventus is one of the clubs that has been looking to sign Erling Haaland for a long time now as the Norwegian continues to relentlessly bang in goals for Borussia Dortmund.

The Bianconeri had missed out on signing him earlier in his career when he was at Molde.

He has since blossomed into one of the finest strikers in the world and several clubs want to sign him.

Dortmund had also been keen to keep their most precious asset as clubs circle, but it seems they have changed their minds.

Tuttomercatoweb says the Germans could now agree to cash in on him in the January transfer window.

The report, however, says the competition for his signature is so fierce that Juve will struggle to compete.

Juve FC Says

The Bianconeri needs a new striker who can score all kinds of goals and that description fits Haaland.

The former RB Salzburg man has been scoring for fun in the Champions League, which suggests he can score against any opponent in Europe.

Juve wants to also sign Dusan Vlahovic, but Haaland could be a better option and doing business with Dortmund might be smoother than doing it with Fiorentina.

Mino Raiola, who has a good relationship with Juventus, represents Haaland, but his transfer could be down to the club that offers the most money.