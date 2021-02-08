Juventus target could spark bidding war with his contract stance

Nikola Milenkovic is one of Juventus’ defensive targets and they could be set to land their man if they can win the bidding war for his signature.

The 23-year-old is one of the most valuable players on the books of Fiorentina, and the Viola would not want to lose him.

They have rejected approaches for him before, but they now find themselves in a tight corner with his contract running down.

Todofichajes says they managed to stop him from leaving in the summer and the last transfer window.

However, they might have to sell him soon to make good money from his transfer.

His current deal will expire at the end of next season, and the report says he has no appetite to extend his stay with them.

This has made Fiorentina open the door for his exit and that could spark a bidding war with Manchester United and Inter Milan battling the Bianconeri for his signature.

It adds that the English side has probably made themselves favourite to land him, before revealing that his current release clause is set at 30m euros.

With his deal due to expire after next season, Juve can negotiate down that fee to land him.