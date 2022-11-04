Juventus target demands 20m euros in commission payment

Juventus has been linked with a move for Evan Ndicka in recent days as they target defensive reinforcements.

The Frenchman plays for Eintracht Frankfurt in the German top flight and helped them to win the Europa League last season.

He has continued to impress this term and Juve is monitoring his contract situation.

The defender would be out of contract at the end of this season and has not agreed to a new one with the Germans.

Juve wants to make him the next free agent to join their team as they bid to return to the top of Italian football.

Ndicka could, however, price them out of a move for him after a new report reveals the outrageous demands his agents are making.

A report on Tutojuve reveals his agents want as much as 20m euros in commissions to make the move happen, an amount that scares Juve.

Juve FC Says

Free agents often want to make the most of their next move and it is commonplace for them to demand huge fees apart from wages.

Ndicka’s demands will not come as a surprise and he is worth more than that if Juve had to pay a transfer fee.

However, if this fee is too much, we can turn our attention towards other targets.