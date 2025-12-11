Juventus have received a significant boost in its pursuit of Marcelo Brozovic, a player Luciano Spalletti is keen to work with again. The pair previously collaborated at Inter Milan, where Spalletti oversaw an important phase of the midfielder’s development. Now managing Juventus, Spalletti is attempting to strengthen a midfield that has struggled to reach its full potential, leading to growing expectations that the club will reinforce this area in the upcoming transfer window. Although the Bianconeri are showing improvement under his guidance, the squad still requires additional quality and depth, and the next two transfer windows are viewed as crucial periods for targeted recruitment.

Transfer Window Opportunities

Next month presents a timely opportunity for Spalletti to integrate new talent, and Brozovic appears to be one of the players he would readily welcome into the group. The Croatia international currently plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, yet according to Tuttojuve, he has no plans to extend his existing contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2026. This development has opened the door for interested clubs to monitor his situation closely. For Juventus, it creates a realistic pathway towards securing a midfielder proven at the highest level, one Spalletti already understands well from their time together in Serie A.

(Photo by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

Strategic Possibilities for Juventus

This situation could allow Al Nassr to consider his departure as early as next month if Juventus present an offer that satisfies the club. A January move would enable Spalletti to deploy Brozovic immediately, potentially addressing some of the midfield difficulties that have challenged his side in recent months. However, should a winter transfer prove unattainable, there remains the possibility of arranging a pre-contract agreement. Under such circumstances, Brozovic would join Juventus in the summer, which may, in fact, provide a more structured and strategic moment for squad enhancement.

With Juventus keen to support Spalletti’s long-term vision and Brozovic reportedly open to a new challenge, the coming months could prove decisive in shaping the next phase of the Bianconeri’s midfield rebuild.