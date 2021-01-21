Juventus target emerges as a priority signing for Real Madrid

Juventus wants to sign Rennes’ teenage star, Eduardo Camavinga, but he has become a priority signing for Real Madrid.

The midfielder has taken to top-flight football like a fish to water after breaking into the French side’s first team as a 16-year-old.

He has continued to develop well and helped them qualify for the Champions League at the end of last season.

Several teams want to sign him, including Juventus, but he might be heading to Real Madrid.

Calciomercato says that he has become a priority signing for the former European champions.

Madrid has struggled in the league and the Champions League this season, they will want to improve their squad at the end of the campaign.

Andrea Pirlo has just won his first managerial trophy after leading Juventus to the Suppercoppa Italiana.

The former midfielder will be backed by the club in the next transfer window, and Camavinga is one player that he likes.

Until the deal is announced, a move to Madrid remains just speculation and Juve can still sign him from under their noses.

At 18, he is now firmly established in the Rennes first team and has played 18 league games, and 4 more in the Champions League for them.