Juventus is edging closer to a move for Memphis Depay after the attacker secured an agreement to terminate his Barcelona contract, according to a report.

Depay has been a key target for the Bianconeri in this transfer window, and there is serious hope that he will join them.

Barca has a financial crisis that stops them from registering some of their players, and they have to offload some.

Depay has seen the club secure more competition in attack with the arrival of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

He will struggle to play regularly and wants to leave them soon enough.

A report on Football Italia claims the attacker has finally reached an agreement on a contract termination with Barca, and he will move to Juve as a free agent.

Juve FC Says

We have pursued an interest in Depay since he has been at Lyon, and it is great that we are closing in on adding him to our squad now.

The Dutchman has played for some of the finest clubs in European football, and he will bring a lot of quality to our group.

His arrival will increase competition for a playing spot on the team, and that will keep every player working hard.