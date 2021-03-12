Juventus target four players for summer transfer window

Juventus’ season hasn’t been the best and this summer will be a big one for them.

FC Porto kicked the Bianconeri out of the Champions League and they are also odds on favourites to miss out on a tenth consecutive league title.

Their performances this season have been poor because some players are simply not pulling their weight at the club.

Andrea Pirlo has managed to get the best performance from the players that he has now, but it seems that the team needs refreshing.

Tuttosport via Football Italia is now reporting that they will continue to chase young players and they have identified four that could be added to their team.

The Bianconeri signed the likes of Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski in the summer.

They might now be followed by the likes of Los Angeles Galaxy’s Julian Araujo, Valencia’s Jesus Vazquez, Alexander Isak of Real Sociedad and Youssef En-Nesyri from Sevilla, according to the report.

Juventus has many older players, but this season has proven to be a tough one for their youngsters.

It is important that the new players can manage the expectation at the club and also deliver when they join.