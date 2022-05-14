Juventus target fuels transfer speculations with a simple “Like”

In the current day and age, tracking social media activity has become the latest method to fuel transfer speculations.

Of course a little comment or a “like” shouldn’t be enough to build upon. But when the foundations are already laid, the simplest social media activity becomes more than enough to trigger a major reaction.

This is the case of Angel Di Maria and Juventus.

The Paris Saint Germain star will most likely leave the French capital in the summer after seeing out his contract. The player has already confessed his desire to play at least another year in Europe in order to boost his chances of receiving a callup for the World Cup.

The Argentine’s famous agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly offered his client’s services for Juventus.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Di Maria liked a video posted by the Bianconeri’s official Instagram account that featured the launching of the club’s home jersey for the 2022/23 campaign.

The winger’s action didn’t go unnoticed, and has only served to fuel the rumors that have been linking him with switch to Turin.

Juve FC say

While the story might come out as a bit silly and shallow at first, there could be something into it.

Of course we don’t claim to follow Di Maria’s social media activity on a recurring basis, but one wouldn’t expect him to be lurking around Juventus accounts and casually liking videos if he wasn’t seriously considering a future at the club.

However, we still have to wait and see if the two parties will be able to reach an agreement regarding his wages.