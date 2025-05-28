Victor Osimhen appears increasingly unlikely to join Juventus this summer, with growing indications that the Nigerian forward may be set to leave Europe altogether. The striker has long been considered a dream signing for the Bianconeri, particularly by Cristiano Giuntoli, who was instrumental in bringing him to Napoli and hopes to reunite with him in Turin.

However, completing such a deal is proving to be extremely challenging. Napoli are reportedly open to selling Osimhen abroad for a fee of 75 million euros, but the price rises substantially for domestic rivals. Any Italian club aiming to secure his signature must be prepared to pay as much as 100 million euros, which places Juventus in a difficult position.

Napoli’s Demands Complicate Juventus Pursuit

Although Osimhen is said to be open to the idea of playing for Juventus and has no objections to a move within Serie A, the financial realities may prevent such a transfer. As one of the most sought-after strikers in world football, he is attracting interest from multiple top clubs. Premier League sides such as Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are all monitoring his situation closely, hoping to lure him to England.

Yet, it is not the English clubs leading the race at this stage. According to Football Italia, Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have emerged as the most serious contenders for his signature. They have reportedly offered Osimhen a contract worth 30 million euros per season, a figure that no European club is currently able to match.

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Saudi Offer Looms Over Juventus Hopes

This development poses a significant obstacle for Juventus, whose interest in Osimhen may have to be shelved unless circumstances change. Despite the tempting offer from the Middle East, the same report suggests that Osimhen’s representatives have maintained contact with European clubs, indicating he may still prefer to continue his career on the continent.

Juventus, meanwhile, face further complications due to its current squad structure. Before they can pursue a new striker, they must first offload Dusan Vlahovic. With such a sizeable outgoing transfer required to make space financially and tactically, the likelihood of landing Osimhen this summer remains slim.