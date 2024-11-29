Juventus is on the lookout for a new striker ahead of the January transfer window, with the club keen to strengthen its attack following recent injuries to key players. The Bianconeri have been hit hard by the absence of Dusan Vlahovic, whose injury has left Juventus without a fully fit striker. The only alternative currently available is Arkadiusz Milik, but the Polish forward has been sidelined with his own injury since the summer. While Juve continues to await his return, the club may be forced to enter the transfer market in January to secure a new striker.

One of the main targets being linked with Juventus is Patrik Schick, the Bayer Leverkusen forward. Despite a solid goalscoring record, Schick has struggled for consistent starting time at Leverkusen, as the club has opted to rely on Victor Boniface as their primary striker. This has led Schick to reportedly request more game time, with the Czech international indicating he is willing to leave if he is not assured a more prominent role in the team.

Germany. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Schick’s situation could lead to a departure from Leverkusen, and Juventus is said to be monitoring the situation closely. Schick’s experience in Serie A, particularly his time with AS Roma, makes him a strong candidate for the Bianconeri, as he would be familiar with the style of play in Italy and could seamlessly fit into Juventus’ system.

However, signing Schick would not come without cost. Given the striker’s pedigree and the potential demand for his services, Leverkusen is unlikely to let him go cheaply, especially if he forces a move. Juventus would have to be prepared to meet Leverkusen’s asking price to secure his signature. Nonetheless, Schick could be the ideal addition to Juventus’ attacking options, providing depth and quality in a position that is currently lacking. If the club does decide to move for him, it will be a critical signing in their bid to maintain their competitiveness in both domestic and European competitions.