Juventus target has asked his English team to sell him

Juventus has been chasing the signature of Antonio Rudiger for some time now, and the player may have made it easier for them to land him.

With an eye on playing in the Euros next year, the Germany international wants to play football regularly.

Calciomercato says that Juventus is keen to bring him back to Italy where he turned out for AS Roma previously.

The Bianconeri need a new defender and they have been chasing Rudiger for some time now.

The defender has now told Chelsea that he has to leave if he continues to struggle for playing time with them.

This has opened the door for a move to Turin, but it remains unclear if that will be next month.

While Rudiger has kept his place in the Germany national team, they might be forced to drop him for another player that has been playing regularly for his club when the Euros come around next year.

Juve has a reliable set of defenders, but Leonardo Bonucci hasn’t been on his best form this season while Giorgio Chiellini cannot stay fit for long.

Rudiger might be the best backup to both players. It will be interesting to see if the Bianconeri will be able to convince him to join them.