Juventus target has released himself from Chinese deal ahead of return to Europe

Graziano Pellè has released himself from his contract with Chinese outfit, Shandong Luneng, opening up the chance to return to Italy.

Calciomercato is reporting that Juventus want him as a fourth attacker in their team.

Pelle has been in China since 2016 after he impressed with the Italian team in that year’s Euros.

Juventus have had to rely on Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo for most of their goals this season as Paulo Dybala continues to struggle for form.

The goals haven’t been enough and the Bianconeri have dropped too many points.

The second half of the season will be an important one for them, and adding another striker could be the key to them winning the title again.

Pelle has been in fine goal-scoring form in the Chinese Super League, and he scored 61 goals in 125 games for them.

His experience and age mean that he wouldn’t have problems staying on the bench and waiting for his chance in Turin.

But he can also guarantee goals for the team when he comes on in games.

Other teams want to sign him as well, and Juve will hope they can convince him to join them instead.