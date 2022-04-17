Juventus target has two other suitors he can choose from

Paul Pogba has been a long-term target of Juventus as they look to bring him back to the club.

The World Cup winner has been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium for much of this campaign as he nears the end of his time at Manchester United.

Fichajes.net claims he is now ever-closer to leaving the English club after their fans booed him in their game against Norwich City yesterday.

This is a boost to Juve’s chances of landing the midfielder, but the report claims he has two other suitors.

PSG and Real Madrid are also after his signature and the soon-to-be free agent has to decide which of them he would join.

The interest in his signature from these clubs means the midfielder is one of the finest players in his position now.

If we bring him back to the Allianz Stadium, our performance in that spot will improve, but his next move will come down to which club offers him the most money.

If we can give him a better salary than his other suitors, then the midfielder will be back at the club where he got his senior team breakthrough.