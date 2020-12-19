Juventus target heading to Milan because of playing time

Ozan Kabak is heading to Milan according to football agent, Gaetano Di Caro.

Kabak has attracted the attention of some of Europe’s top teams this season despite the poor form of Schalke 04 in the German top flight.

He has been in fine form on an individual level and that has prompted Juventus to become interested in signing him.

Milan and Liverpool are two other top teams looking to make a move for him, but Milan seems to be winning the race for his signature now.

Di Caro was speaking to Milannews via Football Italia and he said that the defender has been followed by Milan for some time now.

He said that the Rossoneri have been keen to have him and he doesn’t think that Schalke will be able to say no for long.

This is because the German side isn’t just struggling on the pitch, they are also struggling financially.

Di Caro then said that Juventus wanted to sign him too, but he knows he would see more game time at Milan.

“From what I heard, and I spoke personally to the Schalke general manager about some transfer interest, he’s been in talks with Milan for some time,” Di Caro said.

“Here in Germany they are certain Milan are already very close to Kabak. The Rossoneri have been after him for a while and were already close when Stuttgart were relegated, but he followed his director to Schalke.

“I also heard that Kabak praised Milan directors Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara, they were the only club that gave him a real sense they wanted him at all costs.

“Schalke are bottom of the table, they have a lot of debt and their financial situation means they can’t really rebuff Milan for long.

“There was a bit of interest from Juventus, but the player knows he’s got a much better chance of playing regularly for Milan. All indications point to the Rossoneri.

“Schalke set a price-tag of €30m in the summer plus bonuses, but considering the current financial and sporting situation at Schalke, I’d say they’ll let him go for circa €23-25m.”