Nahuel Molina is in a dilemma as he looks to pick his next club, with Juventus keen to add the Argentinian to their squad.

The right-back had a very productive season at Udinese, and it could be his last campaign as one of their players.

The Serie A side is bracing itself to cash in on him, which should be an encouragement to Juve.

However, it isn’t because he has another serious suitor chasing after his signature.

Calciomercato reports that Atletico de Madrid also has an interest in him, and the defender likes Madrid as well.

He likes both Juve and the Spanish side, and he is now having a hard time deciding which of the clubs he wants to play for next.

Juve FC Says

Molina is an interesting player, and Juve knows other clubs will want to add him to their squad.

Atleti is one of Europe’s elite sides, and they can compete for players as well, following their recent successes in Spain.

Juve will now have to convince Molina that remaining in Serie A, a competition he already understands, is the smart thing to do.

If they succeed, they can now agree to a fee with Udinese because he would tell his employers he will only speak to the Bianconeri.