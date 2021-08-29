Juventus target injured and will be out for up to four weeks

Juventus wants to add Mauro Icardi to their squad in this transfer window, but that might be impossible now because he is nursing an injury.

The Argentinian is a long-term target and now that Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club, they can afford his wages.

He faces an uncertain future at PSG now that Lionel Messi has moved to the French capital club.

His best chance of playing regularly will come either if he leaves the club or if Kylian Mbappe leaves.

The latter has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in this transfer window and Juve might move for Icardi if that transfer collapses.

But Calciomercato has just revealed that the former Inter Milan captain is currently nursing an injury.

The report claims that he has a Grade 2 acromioclavicular sprain and it could keep him out of action for up to four weeks.

The transfer window closes in days and if the Bianconeri sign him now, they will not be able to use him for the next few weeks.

It is never a smart idea to sign a player injured and that could persuade Juve to lower their interest in him and move for another attacker.

If he is fit, Icardi is one of the best strikers in the world, but it still doesn’t make the signing of him while he is still injured a smart idea.