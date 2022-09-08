Juventus target insists he has never been close to leaving his present club

One player that reports continuously link with a move to Juventus is Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The midfielder is one of the finest names in Serie A over the years, and he has continued to deliver fine performances for Lazio.

As is almost customary, Juve is interested in him because they normally buy the best players from their rivals.

If you follow the rumour mill, it seems the Bianconeri have been close to signing him often in the last few summers.

However, the Serbian has never pushed to leave the Biancocelesti, and he told reporters recently that they always report news that he is leaving, but he has always been happy in Rome.

The midfielder said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“It was the same as every other summer. You lot always spoke about different clubs and then I started a new season with Lazio. We have a lot of young players, it’s the second year under coach Maurizio Sarri and we’ve got clear ideas with a stronger mentality than before.

“I am happy that tomorrow will be my 300th game in the Lazio shirt, I still remember the very first and all those years that have since passed. I don’t know what to tell you about the transfer market, that’s for my agents and the club to think about. I am here with a smile on my face and I’m happy.”

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic is one of the finest players in the Italy in his position, so it is not a surprise that we want to sign him.

The midfielder looks destined to play at a bigger club in the future, and it could be us.

For now, he remains loyal to Lazio, and that is fine, but it doesn’t stop us from looking to sign him.