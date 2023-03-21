Juventus target insists he is enjoying life at his present club

Juventus has been dealt a blow in their bid to add Emi Martinez to their squad in the next transfer window as he reiterates that he is happy at Aston Villa.

The Argentinian has been at the Premier League club since 2020 and has become one of the best goalies in the world while playing for them.

However, Villa is not a top side in England and he is expected to leave them for another club eventually.

Juve already has plans for the future and sees him as a goalie who can become their first choice.

However, the Argentinian insists he is happy where he is now. He says via the Daily Mail:

‘I’m very ambitious, I’m so driven to improve. I try to transmit that to the back four and to the starting XI.

‘My career went through the roof since I joined the club. I’ve always said I’m grateful to this club and I love being here.

‘My family is happy at the club, my boy is obsessed with playing football and he plays for the Under-6s in the Academy. We’re loving our time here and hopefully there are many years to come.’

Juve FC Says

Martinez has been one of the finest goalies around for a long time and could do well at Juve.

However, Wojciech Szczesny is not doing badly for us now and deserves to keep his place as the first choice.