Joshua Zirkzee has remained one of the finest attackers in Serie A this season after helping Bologna qualify for the Champions League.

The Dutchman has excelled at the home of the Red and Blues and is considered one of the players that Juventus would love to sign.

The Bianconeri have been impressed with his playing style, and he is one of the players they could lure to follow his former manager, Thiago Motta, to the Allianz Stadium.

Juve is close to completing the formalities to appoint Motta as their next manager, and the Bianconeri are eager to bring in some of his trusted players.

Zirkzee is also being followed by teams like Arsenal and AC Milan, making him one of the most sought-after players in Serie A this season.

Juve is currently working on signing his teammate Riccardo Calafiori, but Zirkzee insists he is just focused on working for Bologna and making plans for his summer holiday.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Right now, my mind is solely focused on Bologna. I want to recover from the injury and then enjoy a wonderful vacation in the United States with my long-time friends. After that, I will evaluate future options. If I have to a choice, I would opt for what is best for the club. However, in the end, I will follow my heart. Of course, it would be fantastic to defend the finish line together with the team. That evening in Piazza Maggiore was an unforgettable experience.”

Juve FC Says

Zirkzee is still a young player, so he would not be desperate to leave, that is why he is relaxed about his future.