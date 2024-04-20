Monza goalkeeper and Juventus target Michele Di Gregorio has commented on interest in his signature and insists he is just focused on helping his present employer.

Di Gregorio has been one of the finest goalies in the league this term and has been tipped to move to a bigger club at the end of the campaign.

Juve considers him one of the options to become their long-term number one and might make an approach for his signature in the summer.

The Bianconeri are also eyeing a move for Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi, but Di Gregorio could be an easier target to sign.

The Monza goalie has now spoken about his future and says, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“It’s nice, but I have a contract with Monza and as long as I’m here I’ll only think about Monza.

“Then we’ll see when the championship is over whether there will be something or not.”

Juve FC Says

Di Gregorio has been in fantastic form and he may not want to be drawn into the transfer rumours now, but he will jump at the chance to play for us if he is told about our interest.

At the end of this season will be a good time to discuss his future, and we respect that he does not want to be distracted now.