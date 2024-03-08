Georgiy Sudakov, a target for Juventus, has been directly asked whether he would love to play in Serie A, and Juventus will be eager to hear his response. The Ukrainian midfielder, widely regarded as one of the finest players in his position in Europe, has been consistently delivering impressive performances for Shakhtar Donetsk and the national team.

Juventus has been monitoring Sudakov for several months, with some fans expecting the club to pursue his signature in the previous transfer window. While a deal did not materialise then, Juventus might make a move for him at the end of the current season.

Sudakov has garnered significant interest, not just from Juventus, but also from clubs in the Premier League, indicating that he is a highly sought-after talent in the upcoming transfer window. The response from Sudakov regarding a potential move to Serie A could influence Juventus’s pursuit of the midfielder.

He knows this and was asked if he would love to play in Serie A, he said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Certain. As I said, the Premier League is incredible, but first of all I want to play in one of the top 5 leagues and Italy is no exception in that sense.”

Juve FC Says

Sudakov is one of the finest midfielders in Europe now, and we will struggle to sign him unless we have a big purse.

In the summer, his suitors will begin to get serious, and our financial limitations make it difficult for us to add him to our squad.