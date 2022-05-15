Juventus target insists he wants to play in Italy next season

Gianluca Scamacca has handed Juventus a boost in their bid to sign him after he revealed he wants to remain in Serie A next season.

The Sassuolo striker is being chased by clubs around Europe and he could leave them at the end of this campaign.

Juventus and Inter Milan are his Serie A suitors and both clubs will pray he doesn’t get a tempting offer and leave the competition.

He has now handed them a boost by claiming he would prioritise remaining in Italy when he leaves his present employers.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I think my priority now is to make my mark in Italy. Having said that, the transfer market is somewhat unpredictable. When the time comes to make a decision, I’ll try to make the best one.

“Serie A is of a very high level and my priority is to continue here. Others will then evaluate and we’ll see what happens.”

Juve FC Says

Scamacca has handed us a major boost with this revelation. We can now work on adding him to our squad.

With the future of Alvaro Morata uncertain, he is a better player to sign for the 35m euros Atletico de Madrid wants for the Spaniard because he is still very young.

However, Inter will not make it easy for us to win the race for his signature.