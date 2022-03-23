Juventus target is delaying decision to quit Chelsea FC

Juventus are believed to be keen to sign Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer from Chelsea this summer, but he is now claimed to be waiting to meet the new owners before deciding whether to leave.

The German international is into the final months of his current contract, and is currently being linked with a number of clubs on a potential free transfer.

Juventus are believed to be amongst those keen on his signature ahead of the new season, but he is claimed to be putting off any decision until his current club has been taken over.

Chelsea are currently under sanctions from the government after current boss Roman Abramovich had his assets frozen, and bids are believed to have come in from a number of sources.

Defender Rudiger is putting any decision on his future on the back-burner until he has met with the new ownership however, Inside Futbol cites Sky Italia in stating, seemingly claiming that he could be open to staying in west London beyond the summer depending on the intentions of the new ownership.

While Rudiger has been impressive under Thomas Tuchel, I don’t believe he is the best defender out there, not in a back four at least. He appears to thrive in a back five, which provides plenty of cover at the back.

Do you think Juventus could be considering playing a back five? Do you think Rudiger would be a good signing for Juve?

