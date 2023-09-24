Juventus has received a positive development in their pursuit of Thomas Partey, with the midfielder reportedly eager to leave Arsenal in the upcoming transfer window.

Partey had been a target for Juventus in the previous transfer window, and his departure from Arsenal seemed imminent after the Gunners secured new midfield signings. However, a deal between the two clubs could not be reached, and the Ghanaian remained at the Emirates.

During much of this season, Partey has been deployed out of his preferred position at Arsenal. According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, he is unhappy with this situation and may request a transfer if it doesn’t change.

This news is likely to delight Juventus, as it presents an opportunity for them to make the necessary financial arrangements to bring Partey into their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Partey has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe since he broke through at Atletico Madrid and has had a good spell at Arsenal.

He would be a very good replacement for Paul Pogba who may be banned for the long term.