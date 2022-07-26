Juventus has consistently been linked with a move for Nikola Milenkovic since last summer.

The Serbian defender is one of the finest players in his position in Serie A and the Bianconeri want to add him to their squad in this transfer window, according to several reports.

Inter Milan also likes his profile and the Nerazzurri is Juve’s main competitor for his signature.

However, neither club has taken serious steps to add him to their group so far.

Fiorentina is open to selling him, but they also want to keep him if no one comes forward to add him to their squad.

A report on Tuttojuve claims the defender no longer finds it funny that no top club has moved for him yet.

He now believes they consider him just a fallback option if their main targets do not join them and that irritates him. It could also make him renew his deal with La Viola.

Juve FC Says

Milenkovic has been in fine form in Serie A for some time now and he can do a good job at Juve.

However, he doesn’t seem to feature highly on our list of targets and that means we might not make an official bid for him soon.