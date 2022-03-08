Juventus target is likely to leave Bayern Munich this summer

Reports have linked Juventus with a move for Corentin Tolisso and the French midfielder will be out of contract at the end of this season.

He has struggled with injuries in the past, but he seems to have reached a peak fitness level in this campaign and has been in great form at Bayern Munich.

He would be a free agent at the end of this season if he still hasn’t signed a new deal at Bayern.

A report via Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bavarians expect several of their players to leave the club at the end of this season.

Tolisso is one of them and this has opened the door for him to move to Juventus.

Juve FC Says

We have bolstered our midfield with the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Denis Zakaria in recent transfer windows.

These players have made a huge impact at the club, but we need to keep strengthening the group.

Tolisso has been top class since he returned to fitness and it would be great to add him to our group.

The former Lyon man has so much experience and he will probably be a cheaper alternative to Paul Pogba.