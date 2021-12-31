Juventus’ target is likely to renew his deal with his present club

Alessio Romagnoli is one of the defenders that has constantly been linked with a move to Juventus.

The AC Milan man remains one of the finest players in Serie A and would be a free agent in the summer.

Juve might have to decide on the future of Matthijs de Ligt when this campaign ends.

If they decide to cash in on the Dutchman to save his wages, Romagnoli is one player who can replace him in their squad.

Calciomercato says Mino Raiola is happy to offer the Italian to the Bianconeri as a free agent as Milan struggles to keep him.

However, Juve is currently not pushing to take him to Turin, and that has left it open for him to renew with Milan.

At the moment, the likelihood of him signing a new Milan deal is higher than a move to Juve.

Juve FC Says

If Juve cash in on De Ligt in the summer, it is best to get Romagnoli on a pre-contract soon.

The Dutchman alongside, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are the main centre-backs at Juve now.

Daniele Rugani doesn’t look like he has the quality to thrive at the club and Romagnoli is a much better player.

Having him in the squad alongside De Ligt next season would also give a greater depth in quality.