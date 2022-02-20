Juventus target is looking to run down his contract

Ryan Gravenberch has been on the radar of Juventus for some time now as he continues to develop well at Ajax.

The Dutchman is one of the budding youngsters at his present club, and he is almost certain to leave them soon.

Ideally, he should sign a long-term contract and earn them good money when he leaves them.

However, Juve can sign him as a free agent in the next two summers according to a new report.

Tuttomercatoweb claims he has a deal that runs down in 2023.

That means Ajax might have to sell him at the end of this season if he doesn’t sign a new one.

However, the report claims he now wants to run down his current contract so that he can choose his next club.

Although Juve is one of the top sides looking to sign him, the report adds that Bayern Munich is his most likely destination.

It claims the midfielder has chosen the German side as the next step in his development.

Juve FC Says

Gravenberch reminds us of Paul Pogba, and the Frenchman’s impact at the Allianz Stadium suggests we would also get it right if we trust the Ajax star.

At 19, he has many more years of top-level football to play and the Bianconeri would enjoy the best parts of his talents if he joins us at the end of this season.

But that would be easier said than done and it would be interesting to see which club he joins next.