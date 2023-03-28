Juventus target is open to returning to Serie A

Gianluca Scamacca is one man Juventus has been following for some time and the Bianconeri are keen to add him to their squad if they lose Dusan Vlahovic.

The black and whites might be forced to cash in on the Serbian at the end of this term, especially if Max Allegri’s men do not secure Champions League football.

Vlahovic will bring in a lot of money if he leaves and Juve must add a replacement to the group in his place.

Scamacca is high on their list of targets and they wanted him since he was on loan at Genoa.

The West Ham striker only moved to England in the summer and has struggled in the Premier League since then.

Juve believes he can deliver the goals they need if he moves to the Allianz Stadium. A report on Calciomercato says Scamacca is open to returning to the Italian top flight. He has just changed agents, which could make the move easier to achieve.

Juve FC Says

Scamacca does not look suited for the Premier League and we should add him to our squad for the right price.

The striker was developing well in Serie A before he moved to England and might do much better in our black and white kit.