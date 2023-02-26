The Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund is giving more and more reasons why Juventus should add him to their squad in the summer.

The Dane has been in fine form since he joined La Dea at the start of this season and might spend just a campaign with them.

Reports claim he is the ideal replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, who could leave Juventus at the end of this season.

The Bianconeri have some financial problems that could worsen if they do not make the Champions League.

Several clubs are lining up to add Vlahovic to their squad and the Bianconeri could sell for a huge fee.

Hojlund is adapting well to life in the Italian top flight and now has six goals from 19 league games, which means he is among the only few foreigners with that amount of goals in less than 20 matches, as reported by Football Italia.

Juve FC Says

Hojlund has done very well in Serie A so far, which clearly means we will get a player that doesn’t need a lot of time to adapt if he moves to Turin.

However, pulling off the transfer will not be straightforward and will certainly not happen if we don’t sell Vlahovic.