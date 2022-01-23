Juventus target is reported to be forcing a move to Turin

Dusan Vlahovic is the subject of interest from Juventus and several other top European clubs.

The striker is in red-hot form at the moment and he would almost certainly leave Fiorentina soon.

Juve is facing a lot of competition for his signature from around Europe and that should be enough reason to push the club to sign him now.

On a positive note, Il Bianconero claims the Serbian doesn’t want to join another club apart from the Bianconeri.

This is a serious blow to Fiorentina, who are determined not to keep selling their top players to Juve.

However, they would have to plan to hold talks with the Bianconeri for another one of their players now.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one player who can guarantee goals considering his form at Fiorentina.

Remaining in Serie A will favour him and Juventus, considering that he already knows the competition and will just continue what he has been doing at Fiorentina.

However, do we have the money to complete his signing this month?

Because he has just over a year left on his current deal, he should come cheap, but La Viola will use his many suitors as a reason to hike his transfer fee.