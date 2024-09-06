Juventus is one of the clubs looking to sign Jonathan David when he becomes a free agent.

The striker is running down his contract at Lille, where he has been one of the top attackers in France since his arrival.

His impressive goal-scoring record has caught the attention of several major clubs worldwide, including Juventus.

The Bianconeri did not sign a backup for Dušan Vlahović this summer, as they are planning to pursue David at the end of the season.

While they face competition from Inter Milan for his signature, another club poses a bigger threat.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, David favours a move to Barcelona and would prioritise the Spanish club when making his decision.

Although Barcelona would be thrilled with this, their financial difficulties could hinder the move, potentially allowing Juventus or another club to sign him instead.

Juve FC Says

David is one of the finest strikers in Europe, and if we sign him, he will contribute goals to our team.

However, Inter Milan and Barca are also two top clubs, and it will not be easy for us to lure him to the Allianz Stadium.