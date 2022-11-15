Juventus has been linked with a move for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard in the last few weeks and the Frenchman is increasingly open to the idea of leaving the Bundesliga.

He shot to fame for his role in the France team that won the FIFA 2018 World Cup and moved to Bayern the following year.

The Frenchman has been there ever since and his contract expires in 2024.

It remains unclear if the Bavarians want to keep him, but he seems open to leaving and discussed playing in Serie A recently.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Olivier (Giroud) always tells me that Italy is a country that lives one hundred per cent on football. He told me about the magic of derbies, the great celebration of the fans for the Scudetto. I would love to play with him also because he is a great friend. We will see.

“Winning is never easy, but Serie A is very interesting not only for a defender like me but also because it is very open.”

Juve FC Says

Being open to playing in the Italian top flight is a good sign for Juve and now is a good time to speak to his entourage and see if they can ask Bayern for a move away.

Pavard has been around the European football scene for some time, but he is still not up to 30 years yet.

He might be the man to take over our right-back spot when Juan Cuadrado leaves at the end of this season.