Juventus’ interest in Nicolo Zaniolo is one of the most-publicised stories of the summer, as the Bianconeri keep looking for new talents to add to their squad.

Max Allegri wants to bolster his group with the AS Roma man, and Juve is working on the move in the background.

Zaniolo has become a new hero for the Giallorossi fans after scoring their winning goal in the final of the Europa Conference League last season.

Roma has him on a contract until 2024, and they are a little relaxed about his future.

The attacker has also been enjoying pre-season as he keeps scoring for them.

A report on Calciomercato claims he has kept his options open.

A move to Juve still appeals to him, but he is having fun in pre-season, and he will gladly remain on the books of Roma if they want to keep him.

This means Juve now has to work harder to get their man by reaching an agreement with his club and entourage.

Zaniolo has recovered from two bad injuries to become a key player in Italian football.

The attacker delivers goals for Roma, and he is still just 23. If he moves to Turin now, we could enjoy up to seven years of good performances from him.

His peak years will also be with us, but we must be willing to pay a lot for his services to add him to our squad.