Juventus has been linked with a move for Giacomo Raspadori for a long time now and the attacker could join them in this transfer window.

The 22-year-old has been developing well at Sassuolo, and they could cash in on him in this transfer window.

Juve has a very good relationship with them, and the Bianconeri signed Manuel Locatelli from the Black and Greens in the last summer transfer window.

That relationship might give them some preference among the clubs looking to add Raspadori to their squad.

The attacker recently spoke about his future, and Tuttomercatoweb reports that he told reporters he is open to any possibility at the moment.

Juve FC Says

Being open to every possibility is bad and good to Juve. On one hand, it means Juve can sign him if they are serious about adding him to their squad.

On the other hand, it means the Bianconeri can lose him to another suitor if they don’t act on their interest fast enough.

We have to sort out the future of the likes of Moise Kean and Alvaro Morata before we think about signing a new forward.