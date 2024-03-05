Juventus are looking to add some experience to their squad for next season, hence why they’re reportedly considering a move for Mathias Vecino.

The Bianconeri suffered an away loss over the weekend at the hands of Napoli, partially due to a late blunder from Joseph Nonge.

Amidst the lack of options in the middle of the park, Max Allegri resorted to the teenager’s services in the final stages of the match.

However, this ploy backfired with the 18-year-old giving away a spot kick with a needless challenge on Victor Osimhen which culminated in a late winner.

So according to Tuttosport, Juventus are now seeking experienced profiles for next season.

As the source explains, the management would like to add a few veterans who can add some much-needed craftiness and experience.

In the past few weeks, the names of Fiorentina’s Giacomo Bonaventura and Lazio’s Felipe Anderson have been circulating in the news, especially the latter.

While the Turin-based newspaper mentions the two aforementioned players, it also adds Vecino to the list.

The Lazio veteran is a no-nonsense midfielder with massive Serie A experience under the belt having represented Cagliari, Empoli, Fiorentina and Inter in the past.

The 32-year-old Uruguayan joined the capital side in the summer of 2022 and his contract runs until 2025. He can either operate as a box-to-box midfielder or as a holding midfielder in front of the backline.

While the management is reportedly considering him as the right profile to bolster the midfield, he would hardly make for a popular choice among the club’s supporters.