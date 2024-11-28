Joshua Zirkzee could lend Juventus a helping hand in their attempts to sign him by trying to push his way out of Manchester United.

The Dutchman is coming off a superb campaign at Bologna under the guidance of Thiago Motta. The duo guided the Emilian club towards a historic Champions League qualification before going in separate ways. The Italian Brazilian manager was appointed as Max Allegri’s successor at Juventus, while the Red Devils splashed the cash to secure the striker’s services.

Nevertheless, the two men are reportedly keen to reunite in Turin. Motta has been forced to play without a proper striker in the last two matches against Milan and Aston Villa as Dusan Vlahovic and Arek Milik are both unavailable, not to mention his curious rapport with the Serbian bomber as portrayed by the latter’s controversial comments while on international duty.

On the other hand, Zirkzee has been enduring torrid times at Old Trafford, only scoring a single goal since his arrival at the club. Moreover, his status is unlikely to be uplifted by the arrival of Ruben Amorim who wasn’t impressed by his cameo against Ipswich Town, especially due to his knack for roaming around rather than remaining close to the goal.

So according to Eurosport via TuttoJuve, the Netherlands international will be aiming to force his way out of Man United in January.

This may suggest applying some pressure on the management to send him away if a suitor comes knocking on the door with a suitable offer.

Therefore, this could be the assist Juventus need to pull off the move, even if won’t be a simple operation at all due to the player’s valuation and his relatively high wages.

The Bianconeri have already spent big in the summer, and the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli insisted that the priority remains to reinforce the defensive department which has been ravaged by injuries.