Benjamin Sesko aims for a victory with RB Leipzig against Juventus when both clubs meet in the Champions League this midweek.

Sesko has been in excellent form for the German club and was linked with several teams during the last transfer window, including Juventus.

Since joining Leipzig, the striker has consistently delivered and remains one of their key players.

He is likely to lead the line against the Old Lady and will be one of the main threats for Juve’s defence.

The Bianconeri won their first Champions League game against PSV, but this will be a tougher test, as Leipzig are regulars in the competition and have achieved impressive results in recent seasons.

Juve has a strong squad available for the game, and Thiago Motta is expected to select a team capable of giving the Germans plenty of problems on the night.

Ahead of the game, Sesko said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We’re facing strong opponents, but we’re convinced that we can beat any team by giving one hundred percent. If I can help with goals and assists, then all the better. It would increase our chances of going far. The matches against Juve and Inter are particularly stimulating for us. But we want to do well. I promise that I’ll score more than last year, because I’m growing and therefore I have to perform better, reaching ever higher levels.”

Juve FC Says

Leipzig will be a tough opponent for us to face, and Sesko will be a key figure in the game, so he is a player that we need to keep an eye on.