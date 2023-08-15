Last week, Juventus and Chelsea couldn’t reach an agreement on an exchange deal between Romelu Lukaku and Dusan Vlahovic.

The Bianconeri were looking to collect 40 million euros from the operation as a difference in values between the two strikers. However, the Blues weren’t willing to meet the requested amount.

Therefore, the two clubs have apparently moved on, with the West Londoners now resorting to new solutions on the market in their attempts to offload the Belgian bomber.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Lukaku could remain in the English capital, edging closer to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spurs sold their legendary striker Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last week, collecting 100 million euros.

The North Londoners have reportedly identified the former Inter man as their primary objective to replace the England captain.

For his part, Nicolò Fagioli was apparently delighted by the news as his cheeky reaction on social media suggests.

According to TuttoJuve, the young Juventus midfielder liked a photo of Lukaku in a Tottenham jersey posted by La Gazzetta dello Sport on social media.

The 22-year-old’s stance echoes a large section of the Juventus fanbase that has been against the Belgian’s arrival from the get-go.

The supporters have been voicing their opinion on the matter with recurring chants during recent friendly matches, urging the management to abandon Lukaku’s pursuit while declaring their support for Vlahovic.

Based on Fagioli’s “like”, the club’s locker room (or at least a section of it) has also been against the attempted swap deal with Chelsea.