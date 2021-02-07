Juventus target makes a decision on his Real Madrid future

Isco emerged as a transfer target of Juventus in the last transfer window as the Bianconeri looked for midfield reinforcements.

The Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order at Madrid this season and a move away will see him play more often.

However, he didn’t secure a move in the last transfer window and he is now running the risk of finishing this season with only a handful of appearances.

With Juve possibly returning for his signature in the summer, the midfielder has now made a decision on when he would leave Madrid.

Diario Gol via Calciomercato says the midfielder has decided to run down his contract at the Bernabeu.

His current deal will expire in 2022, meaning he could be willing to remain with Los Blancos with little or no football for the whole of next season.

Juve has some of the best midfielders in Italy, but Isco represents a top-quality player and his experiences winning several Champions League crowns at Madrid will be valuable to Juve.

Juventus has managed to get rid of Sami Khedira, and the German’s transfer to Hertha Berlin has left some money for wages at the club.

If Juve manages to offer him the same salary he is getting now, the Bianconeri might have a chance of landing the Spaniard.