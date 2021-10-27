Juventus’ target makes a move to help get himself a January transfer

Juventus target, Donny van de Beek, has made a move to secure a January transfer away from Manchester United.

Calciomercato says he has just changed his agents and he is now hopeful he can leave Old Trafford for a club where he can play football more regularly.

The Dutchman is wanted by Juventus as they look to revamp their struggling midfield.

Apart from Manuel Locatelli, Arthur and Rodrigo Bentancur, other Juve midfielders have been struggling for form at the club.

The likes of Aaron Ramsey and Weston McKennie look out of place on Max Allegri’s team.

It might be best for both the club and players to separate as things stand and van de Beek would be a breath of fresh air.

The Dutchman has been on the radar of Juventus since he was at Ajax and this could give the Bianconeri the chance to finally get their man.

A reunion with his former Ajax teammate, Matthijs de Ligt at the Allianz Stadium could also be a motivating factor that helps Juventus sign him.

A January move could be on an initial loan deal just so he can get more playing chances, which would help the Bianconeri assess if he is a good fit for the team.